foodpanda launches 'pandapro' subscription in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 05:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

foodpanda has launched "pandapro", a new subscription programme for customers. 

The all-in-one subscription unlocks exclusive privileges across foodpanda services—delivery, pick-up, dine-in, and groceries—for a monthly fee, said a press release.

The perks for pandapro subscribers include 10 free deliveries on orders over Tk 350 and the best discounts on food delivery and pick-up, grocery orders, and dine-in.

The most exciting feature of pandapro is the 25% flat discount on dine-in for pro customers at over 500 restaurants, including popular names such as Sushi Samurai, Crimson Cup, Bar B-Q Tonight, 138 East, Shawarma House, and more, with more brands coming on board every week.

"We are continuously innovating our offerings to best serve what our customers want. Our customers like eating out at restaurants as much as they like home delivery. With that in mind, pandapro has something for everyone, whether they like online delivery, pick-up or dine-in," said Manisha Safiya Tarek, head of marketing of foodpanda Bangladesh.

"This all-in-one subscription will enhance the customer experience on our platform and build deeper long-term relationships with them," he added.

Customers can subscribe to pandapro by tapping the subscription option within the foodpanda app and selecting from the available options. They can make payment for their subscription with bKash, debit and credit cards issued by all local banks.

