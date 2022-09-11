foodpanda launches ‘Dine-in’ option for customers

Online food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda, has launched a dine-in option for its customers in Bangladesh.

The service comes as part of foodpanda's newly introduced membership programme (pandapro), said a press release.

By performing 'Dine-in with pandapro', there is a 25% flat discount for pro customers at over 500 restaurants including the most go-to ones in Dhaka City such as Sushi Samurai, Crimson Cup, Bar B-Q Tonight, 138 East, Shawarma House, among others.

The Dine-in feature is an attempt to make foodpanda's services available offline as well as online —and connect more deeply with customers by becoming a part of their everyday lives.

As foodpanda's customers love to eat out as much as they love to order in, the new dine-in feature is a convenient way to make their dining experiences with loved ones even more memorable. foodpanda is excited to be the first delivery service in Bangladesh to be offering such perks to customers, the media release added.

Restaurants were one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic and foodpanda also aims to celebrate dine-in making a comeback as we slowly recover from the effects of Covid-19. Ambareen Reza, Co-founder & Managing Director at foodpanda Bangladesh said, "I am certain that people have missed dining in restaurants as much as the restaurants missed serving them. So, I hope the dine-in perks will encourage our customers to visit restaurants more often like before and help connect everyone once again."

All interested participants have to do— is open the app, ensure their subscription to panda pro, click on the Dine-in title, search/select the restaurant where they want to Dine-in, confirm with the restaurant staff before swiping to redeem the offer and follow it with placing their order at the restaurant. Customers can enjoy their discounted meals and pay the bills directly at the restaurant.