FBCCI to set up trade centre in the UAE

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) is going to set up a trade centre in Dubai to boost trade and investment with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU)was signed between the Bangladesh Business Council (BBC) of Dubai and the FBCCI on Friday in Dubai.

According to the agreement, BBC-Dubai will cooperate in setting up the FBCCI trade centre.

The FBCCI will undertake activities of coordinating and promoting trade and investment and commerce between Bangladesh and UAE.

The FBCCI trade centre will work to strengthen business relations with other countries by using Dubai as a hub. The trade centre will provide various assistance to UAE businessmen interested in investing in Bangladesh.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin and Founder President of BBC-Dubai Mohamed Mahtabur Rahman signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their organisations. BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony.

Among others FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn, Director MGR Nasir Majumder, Mohammed Bazlur Rahman and Nizam Uddin were present at the event.