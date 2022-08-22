F45 Training launches in the capital

Corporates

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:16 pm

F45 Training launched its first outlet in Dhaka on 21 August.

The launch took place in the presence of popular fitness and lifestyle influencers at its premium studio in AWR Tower, Banani 11.

Founded in Australia and headquartered in USA, the franchise has been brought to Bangladesh by Alternate Fitness Limited, jointly owned by Mishal Karim, chairman and managing director of Agile Minds Corp and Adnan Imam, read a media release.  

The studio is managed by Nick Marriot, who just recently shifted from Australia to be the head coach at F45 Training, Bangladesh. Marriot has a decade long career in the global fitness industry, establishing premium health and fitness brands across multiple countries. Coming from group fitness background, he quickly became one of the most sought after trainers in Malaysia. "I am here to help Alternate Fitness Ltd. reshape the health and wellness landscape. Providing opportunities like opening the first F45 in the country is a step towards a healthier Bangladesh," states Marriot.

Besides Marriot, there are a few other international and local trainers at F45 Training, Dhaka.

F45 Training offers a 45-minute workout, which is an innovative mix of circuit and high intensity interval functional training, geared towards everyday movement. It is designed to burn over 750 calories, using the smartest combination of strength and cardio. 

"High intensity training in a circuit is a revolutionary way of working out. We are really glad to bring F45 Training, which is a global fitness brand," shares franchise owner Mishal Karim. "We got our head coach from Australia to ensure we deliver world class fitness training in Bangladesh."

 

