Habits for a back pain-free life

Back pain can range from a dull, constant ache to, a burning or stabbing sensation and a sudden sharp pain that may go down the leg.

It can be caused by repeated heavy lifting, sudden movement straining muscles, degenerative disk diseases, uncomfortable sitting or working habits and so on.

"When done without proper form, routine activities — vacuuming the house, working at your desk, driving, gardening, or even sleeping — can take a toll on your back," reads a newsletter by the Harvard Medical School.

It explores some tips and suggests habits that can prevent back pain and keep you active.

Choose good seating: Your office chair should provide good back support — ideally, with an adjustable backrest, lumbar support, armrests, and wheels. Arrange your workspace so you don't have to do a lot of twisting to reach for frequently used items.

Travel light: Don't overload briefcases, purses, or backpacks.

Drive with your back in mind: Sit back in your seat and, if necessary, use a rolled blanket or towels behind your lower back for lumbar support. Shift your weight occasionally. If you have cruise control, use it when you can. Also, consider using a foam seat cushion to absorb some of the vibrations. When driving long distances, take frequent breaks to stretch.

Sleep in alignment: If you can, sleep on your side with your knees bent and pulled slightly toward your chest. Your pillow should keep your head level with your spine — you don't want your head propped up too high. Choose a mattress that's firm enough to support your spine.