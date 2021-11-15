Evercare Hospital Dhaka hosts World Diabetes Day webinar

Evercare Hospital Dhaka on Monday (15 November) organised a special webinar on the occasion of World Diabetes Day

The webinar focused on the need for special care for diabetic patients during the Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release.

The webinar was moderated by Evercare Hospital Dhaka Deputy Director of Medical Services Dr. Arif Mahmud.

Dr Khadiza Umma Salma, specialist of diabetology and endocrinology, presented a document regarding World Diabetes Day. The event was chaired by Prof Dr Abdul Mannan Sarker, senior consultant and coordinator – diabetology and endocrinology.

The webinar's guest of honor was Prof Dr SM Ashrafuzzaman, professor of endocrinology and president of Bangladesh Endocrine Society, the press release added.

Also present on the panel of experts was Dr Nazmul Islam, senior consultant, diabetes and endocrinology, Evercare Hospital Dhaka; Dr Fahmida Zabeen, consultant, pediatrics and neonatology; and Dr Ahsanul Haq Amin, senior consultant, diabetes and endocrinology at the hospital.

"Our focus for this year's World Diabetes Day is: Access to Diabetes Services: If Not Now, When? Despite the fact that we have recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, not all patients of diabetes have access to insulin. However, the government of Bangladesh is taking appropriate steps to control diabetes, for which I would like to thank the government of Bangladesh," said Prof Dr Abdul Mannan Sarkar.

"At Evercare Hospital, the upcoming launch of our 'One Stop Diabetic Clinic' is in the works. I believe this new initiative will expand the availability and scope of diabetic services to a wider group of patients," he added.

Dr SM Ashrafuzzaman said: "Although World Diabetes Day has been observed since 1991, it was only in 2006 that it was recognised as an official UN day. In the present time, despite the fact that 60-70% percent of the global population suffers from this disease, only half are able to receive proper treatment for it, which is quite unfortunate. Now, during the pandemic and given that diabetes is one of the underlying conditions which makes Covid-19 more dangerous, we have to work together twice as hard to spread awareness about diabetes and services related to it."

"The resources currently available to us for controlling diabetes is quite advanced. However, before being quick to prescribe medicines, the patient's particular needs and conditions should be considered. Although it is not yet financially viable, inhaled insulin is also now available. We hope that soon there will be a new type of insulin which has to be administered only once a week to control diabetes," Dr Nazmul Islam said.

"The children and adolescents of today are suffering from diabetes due to myriad reasons. Although Type-1 diabetes is more common in children, many are also being diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes in recent years. Diabetic people have a higher risk of being infected and weakened by the coronavirus. As such, it is essential for us to prioritize raising awareness about diabetes at all levels," Dr Fahmida Zabeen said.

Dr. Ahsanul Haq Amin said: "Diabetes may be an incurable disease, but it is also a controllable disease. So, for successful prevention and control of diabetes, it is important to be aware of it. As in other nations, we in Bangladesh also have a need for educators of diabetes. Keeping this disease in check requires the effort of all members of society, not only healthcare workers."

"World Diabetes Day has been observed worldwide since 1991. The purpose of this day is to spread awareness about diabetes among the common people of the society. So, I think this day should be celebrated every day, not just one day," Dr Arif Mahmud said.