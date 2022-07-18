Enam Medical establishes infertility treating center

Enam Medical College & Hospital has established a full-fledged IVF (In Vitro Fertility) & Infertility Center recently under the supervision of some of the veteran IVF & Infertility specialists and embryologists of the country for the treatement of IVF, IUI, ICSI, Tesa/Pesa, FET, PRP, and some other protocols, according to a press release.

A police officers-couple, Sub Inspector Muraduzzaman and his wife Sub Inspector Farzana, both posted at Savar, have come out as a successful couple with their newborn daughter, Fatima. Farzana was under treatment by Dr Sumaiya Bari Sumi at Enam IFT & Infertility Center. For the last almost 12 years, this couple had undergone prolonged treatment at home and abroad including at the Infertility Center in Chennai (India). On 12 July, they were blessed with a baby girl at Enam IFT.