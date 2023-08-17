Brac Bank to facilitate card-based payment for Enam Medical College & Hospital

Brac Bank has signed a merchant and discount partnership agreement with Enam Medical College & Hospital located at Savar in Dhaka.

Under the arrangement, Enam Medical will be able to accept payments from patients using Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners Club & Bangla QR through the Brac Bank Point of Sales (POS) Machine & Bangla QR, according to a press statement.

The partnership also allows all cardholders of Brac Bank to enjoy up to 25% discount on medical pathological diagnosis and room rent at the hospital. The merchant agreement also enables the hospital to initiate refunds or cancellations of payment to the patients using Brac Bank's Online Merchant Service Portal within a faster processing time.

Faysal Haider, regional head, Dhaka West Region North Zone, Distribution Network, Brac Bank; and Shams Md Enam, director, Enam Medical College & Hospital, signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations at the hospital on 1 August 2023.

Dipak Chandra Das, senior manager, Merchant Acquiring Products; Zia Ul Haque, acting cluster manager, Dhaka West Region North Zone, Distribution Network; Tanvir Ahmmed Molla, branch manager, Savar Branch, Brac Bank, and Md Shah Alam Khan, executive director (Finance), Enam Medical College & Hospital, were also present along with other senior officials of both organisations.