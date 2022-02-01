EMK Center observes Human Trafficking Awareness Month 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 11:22 am

Related News

EMK Center observes Human Trafficking Awareness Month 2022

The debate, conducted in parliamentary format to raise awareness, was on “Lack of awareness is the only cause of human trafficking,” where students representing the government shared their rationale in favor of the topic, and the ones from the opposition group opposed their ideas and provided counter-arguments with examples and other reasons of human trafficking which they believe are bigger reasons for human trafficking

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 11:22 am
The observance started on January 12, 2022 with a mock debate participated by the debaters of Jahangirnagar University Debating Society. Photo: Courtesy
The observance started on January 12, 2022 with a mock debate participated by the debaters of Jahangirnagar University Debating Society. Photo: Courtesy

Edward M. Kennedy Center, an American space in Dhaka observed Human Trafficking Awareness Month virtually throughout the month of January with mock debate, virtual discussion, and awareness-raising over social media programs.

The observance started on 12 January 2022 with a mock debate participated by the debaters of Jahangirnagar University Debating Society.

According to a press release, the debate, conducted in parliamentary format, was on "Lack of awareness is the only cause of human trafficking," where students representing the government shared their rationale in favor of the topic, and the ones from the opposition group opposed their ideas and provided counter arguments with examples and other reasons of human trafficking which they believe are bigger reasons for human trafficking.

Later on 30 January, a virtual discussion was organized in collaboration with WARBE Development Foundation, on "In Quest of the Root Causes of Human Trafficking in Bangladesh". The discussion was moderated by Md. Riaz Uddin Khan, an expert in the prevention of human trafficking, with Center for Women and Children Studies President Professor Ishrat Shamim, UN Women's Programme Manager Tapati Saha and WARBE Development Foundation's Chairman Syed Saiful Haque as panelists.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ishrat Shamim, President of Center for Women and Children Studies, emphasized on the vulnerability of marginalized people along with poverty as the root cause of human trafficking. 'It is counterproductive to say that poverty is the cause of trafficking without defining the term,' she said.

Tapati Saha, Programme Manager of Women's Economic Empowerment Programme of UN Women, said that, 'In a UN report of 2017, a study in 110 countries revealed that 70% of the human trafficking victims are women.' She believes that the root cause of the problem is the lack of access to economic resources and inequality among countries. 

Syed Saiful Haque, said that the regular path to migrate sometimes requires a higher cost than that offered by the brokers. He also added that the Bangladesh government has a national plan of action to reduce trafficking, where the prevention strategy largely focuses on bringing the traffickers to book rather than making the victims aware of the wrong paths. He concluded with a call for collective action to reduce the human trafficking.

Two victims of trafficking were among the participants to share their experiences. One of them wanted to improve her financial situation while the other victim was forced to look for better opportunities abroad for her daughter's treatment.

On the last day of January, EMK Center and WARBE Development Foundation hosted the last virtual discussion of the month-long observance, on the rehabilitation of human trafficking victims which was attended by the President of Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers' Association Advocate Salma Ali, Winrock International's Team Leader Dipta Rakshit, and UNODC's National Programme Officer Muhammad Mahdy Hassan. The session was moderated by Jasiya Khatoon, Director of WARBE Development Foundation.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dipta Rakshit, from her experience of leading the Ashshash project, emphasized on integration of the victims rather than rehabilitation. She said, 'The biggest challenge is that our society is yet to be sensitized on how to accept the victims of human trafficking. Instead of helping the victims, people often make their life tough.'

Citing some of the examples of rehabilitation, Advocate Salma Ali shared her insights on how the victims who have been rehabilitated can help to educate their society. 'Some of the female victims who returned from abroad were not in a situation to go back to their villages. But our business leaders came forward and provided them with a job. This can be a good way to support them,' she added.

Muhammad Mahdy Hassan, National Programme Officer of UNODC, emphasized on considering different indicators apart from gender equality while desiging programs on the rehabilitation of the victims of human trafficking. He claimed that they have developed a toolkit to help their partners to design rehabilitation frameworks for the victims.

This marked the end of the month-long observance of the campaign. Since 2010, the United States of America has dedicated the month to raising awareness about human trafficking and educating the public about how to identify and prevent this crime.

human trafficking / awareness / Edward M. Kennedy Center / Jahangirnagar University Debating Society / debate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

1h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

2h | Panorama
Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city