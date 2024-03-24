Winrock to provide financial assistance through bKash to trafficking survivors

Bangladesh

BSS
24 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 08:05 pm

bKash has reunited with the 'Ashshash' project implemented by Winrock International, supported by the Swiss Embassy in Bangladesh, to support men and women who have escaped human trafficking.

This project aims to facilitate 6,000 survivors with financial assistance through bKash till 2027 to provide economic rehabilitation, improve the quality of life and prevent re-trafficking, said a press release.

In this regard, recently, an agreement was signed between the two organisations. Dipta Rakshit, Country Representative - Bangladesh and Project Director, Winrock International - Ashshash, Masrur Chowdhury, EVP and Head of Business Sales of bKash, Novera Ayesha Zaman, VP of NGO Partnerships of bKash, Md. Omar Faruk, Senior Manager of Training and Employment, Winrock International and other senior officials from both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

bKash has successfully provided financial assistance to some 4,000 survivors during the 1st phase of the Ashshash project back in 2018-2022.

In continuation, the second phase of the project is going to start on 1 June 2024, in collaboration with bKash. The project 'Ashshash' has been working since 2018 to provide social and economic rehabilitation to the victims of human trafficking.

