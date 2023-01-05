EMIs of Walton, Butterfly now payable through bKash app

Customers of Walton and Butterfly can now pay equated monthly instalments (EMI) of purchased products from their homes through bKash app without any hassle.

They can avail the EMI payment service while purchasing products at Walton Plaza and Butterfly showrooms across the country, reads a press release.

With this service, the customers can avoid visiting showrooms every month as they can now pay the instalments through bKash app from any corner of the country 24/7.

By doing so, customers can save their valuable time as well as set aside the anxiety of missing the EMI payment date. Besides, the service will also simplify the instalment collection process of the two organisations by making the it more dynamic.

To pay the instalments, one needs to select "Others" option from the "Pay Bill" icon of the home screen of the bKash app.

Then select "Walton Plaza" or "Butterfly" from the dropdown list. After that, type the customer ID or invoice number and contact number to proceed to the next step.

Next, customer requires to put the instalment amount and tap to check all the given information.

Then in the final stage, payment can be made by putting the bKash PIN. After the payment is successful, customer will get a confirmation message and a digital receipt, adds the release.

The environment-friendly receipt can be downloaded for future purpose. There is 1% service charge applicable for payment of instalments through bKash app.

Various payment services of bKash are becoming rapidly popular as digital transaction is easy and convenient. At this moment, there are more than 3 lakh merchant points across the country where price of different products and services can be paid by scanning the QR code with bKash app.