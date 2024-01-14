Emirates’ winter offer for Dubai visitors

14 January, 2024
14 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Emirates’ winter offer for Dubai visitors

Emirates has announced an exciting new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai this winter. 

Starting from 12 January, people who have bought flights to Dubai or add a stopover in Dubai of 8 hours or more can enjoy free tickets to two of Dubai's biggest attractions – the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure, reads a press release. 

The Museum of the Future is the newest jewel in the Dubai skyline where visitors will be transported into the world 50 years from now. Furthermore, customers can cool off on the slides and rides at Atlantis Aquaventure, the world's largest waterpark. 

This special offer is valid on tickets bought between 12 January to 01 February, for travel between 15 January and 31 March. The offer is available in all cabins, and can be redeemed at least 96 hours before travel.

Visitors can experience more of Dubai with Emirates during this period.  Just showing their Emirates boarding pass at participating restaurants, spas, activities and more can access exclusive offers and discounts.  The offer is available until 31 March.

Member of the Emirates Skywards, airline's loyalty programme can earn Skywards Miles(points) on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE with the Skywards Everyday app. 

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.

