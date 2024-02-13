Emirates celebrates Valentine’s Day with romantic offers

13 February, 2024, 03:45 pm
Emirates celebrates Valentine's Day with romantic offers

13 February, 2024, 03:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 14 February, Emirates flight customers will be treated to Valentine's Day-themed cakes and chocolates onboard, a range of decadent pink desserts in Emirates lounges, tempting gifts on EmiratesRED and an array of mood-setting movies and music.

On Valentine's Day, Emirates customers in all classes will be treated to luscious brownies or mini red velvet cupcakes adorned with hearts in a mini giftbox, while red mood lighting lights up the aircraft. 

Love is in the air too, onboard Emirates ice, as customers snuggle up to feel-good movies, like critically acclaimed romantic drama 'Past Lives' starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, nominated for two 2024 Academy Awards® including Best Picture. There are more than 90 romantic comedies and dramas available, including new releases like 'Craft Me a Romance' and 'Ageless Love' and all-time classics 'When Harry Met Sally', 'The Way We Were' and 'The Notebook'.

Seductive soundtracks are already curated onboard ice with the 'Romantic Moments' playlist, a handpicked selection of classic love songs featuring Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, Roberta Flack and many more. 

In the Emirates Lounges of Dubai, customers can enjoy Valentine's Day-themed exciting treats.

Last minute shoppers can gift their loved ones tailored Valentine's day offers, with savings on special bundle packages across categories only found in the Emirates RED inflight magazine. 

Emirates loyalty program Skywards members can also earn Skywards Miles this Valentine's Day by shopping with their favourite brands across the UAE, UK, USA, Australia and India. 

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.

