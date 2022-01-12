Electro Mart opens sale centre in Feni

Corporates

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Electro Mart opens sale centre in Feni

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Electro Mart Limited launched an electronics sales and display centre of Konka, Gree, and Haiko brands at Shahid Shahidullah Kaiser Sarak in Feni on Wednesday.

Mohammed Nurun Newaz Selim, chairman of Electro Mart Ltd inaugurated the centre, reads a press release.

Konka brand LED Televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, Haiko brand refrigerators and freezers, and so on will be available in the centre.

Mohammed Nurun Newaz Selim said, "Electro Mart Ltd's sales and display centre will provide the world's best-branded products, interactive and helpful customer service, and robust after-sales services."

He also added that they have plans to take the experience of Electro Mart Ltd products across the country.

Electro Mart Ltd will provide up to a 15% discount on all products of Konka, Gree, and Haiko brands for the consumers of the centre during whole month of inauguration.

Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, general manager of Sales and Marketing, and Md Julhak Hossain, senior manager of Retail Sales, and other high-ranking officials of Electro Mart Ltd were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Electro Mart Limited / sale centre / Konka, Gree, and Haiko / Feni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

5h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

7h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

1h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

3h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

3h | Videos
Health Benefits of Malta

Health Benefits of Malta

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found