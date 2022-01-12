Electro Mart opens sale centre in Feni

Electro Mart Limited launched an electronics sales and display centre of Konka, Gree, and Haiko brands at Shahid Shahidullah Kaiser Sarak in Feni on Wednesday.

Mohammed Nurun Newaz Selim, chairman of Electro Mart Ltd inaugurated the centre, reads a press release.

Konka brand LED Televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, Haiko brand refrigerators and freezers, and so on will be available in the centre.

Mohammed Nurun Newaz Selim said, "Electro Mart Ltd's sales and display centre will provide the world's best-branded products, interactive and helpful customer service, and robust after-sales services."

He also added that they have plans to take the experience of Electro Mart Ltd products across the country.

Electro Mart Ltd will provide up to a 15% discount on all products of Konka, Gree, and Haiko brands for the consumers of the centre during whole month of inauguration.

Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, general manager of Sales and Marketing, and Md Julhak Hossain, senior manager of Retail Sales, and other high-ranking officials of Electro Mart Ltd were also present at the inaugural ceremony.