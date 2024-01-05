Polling centre set on fire in Feni

The incident took place at Charshaha Bhikari High School polling centre in Char Darbesh union of the upazila on 5 January. Photo: UNB

A group of people set fire to a polling centre in Feni's Sonagazi upazila as the country gears up for the 12th parliamentary election—scheduled this Sunday.

The incident took place at the Charshaha Bhikari High School polling centre in Char Darbesh Union of the upazila on Friday morning.

On information, a unit of Sonagazi fire station arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control after an hour of effort.

Some furniture were damaged in the fire which gutted the school's teachers' auditorium.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sonagazi-Daganbhuiyan Circle) Tasnim Hossain said police were investigating the incident to determine whether it was aimed at disrupting the polling activities.

Sonagazi Upazila Assistant Returning Officer Kamrul Hasan mentioned that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

Additionally, security measures will be heightened during the upcoming election, said the election official.

Khair Ullah, the acting headmaster of the school, mentioned that during the school's audit, President Dr. Abdul Haque relieved Headmaster Joynal Abedin from his position.

There's a possibility that the fire incident might be connected to this ongoing dispute, he said.

A total of 4,354 men and women are set to exercise their franchise at Charsaha Bhikari High School centre in Sunday's parliamentary election.