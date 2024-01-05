Polling centre set on fire in Feni

Bangladesh

UNB
05 January, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 01:18 pm

Related News

Polling centre set on fire in Feni

UNB
05 January, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 01:18 pm
The incident took place at Charshaha Bhikari High School polling centre in Char Darbesh union of the upazila on 5 January. Photo: UNB
The incident took place at Charshaha Bhikari High School polling centre in Char Darbesh union of the upazila on 5 January. Photo: UNB

A group of people set fire to a polling centre in Feni's Sonagazi upazila as the country gears up for the 12th parliamentary election—scheduled this Sunday.

The incident took place at the Charshaha Bhikari High School polling centre in Char Darbesh Union of the upazila on Friday morning.

On information, a unit of Sonagazi fire station arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control after an hour of effort.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Some furniture were damaged in the fire which gutted the school's teachers' auditorium.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sonagazi-Daganbhuiyan Circle) Tasnim Hossain said police were investigating the incident to determine whether it was aimed at disrupting the polling activities.

Sonagazi Upazila Assistant Returning Officer Kamrul Hasan mentioned that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

Additionally, security measures will be heightened during the upcoming election, said the election official.

Khair Ullah, the acting headmaster of the school, mentioned that during the school's audit, President Dr. Abdul Haque relieved Headmaster Joynal Abedin from his position.

There's a possibility that the fire incident might be connected to this ongoing dispute, he said.

A total of 4,354 men and women are set to exercise their franchise at Charsaha Bhikari High School centre in Sunday's parliamentary election.

Top News

Feni / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

1h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

6h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

16h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

17h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

20h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

22h | Videos