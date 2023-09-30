2 workers die from inhaling toxic gas in Feni

Two labourers have died after inhaling toxic gas while working in a septic tank at an under-construction building in Chhagalnaiya upazila in Feni.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot this morning and recovered their bodies from Thanapara area in Chhagalnaiya municipality, said Mirazul Islam, station officer of Chhagalnaiya Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Mirazul said, "We suspect the workers died due to inhalation of toxic gas."

The deceased were identified as Bikash Chandra Das, 35, who hailed from Kachua Upazila in Bagerhat district and Mainuddin, 25, an inhabitant of Ramgarh Upazila in Khagrachhari district.

Assistant Police Super Md Wali Ullah said the bodies were sent to Feni General Hospital.

Locals said the workers went into the septic tank, constructed two months ago, to disassemble construction materials.