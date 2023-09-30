2 workers die from inhaling toxic gas in Feni

Bangladesh

BSS
30 September, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

2 workers die from inhaling toxic gas in Feni

BSS
30 September, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 05:39 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Two labourers have died after inhaling toxic gas while working in a septic tank at an under-construction building in Chhagalnaiya upazila in Feni.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot this morning and recovered their bodies from Thanapara area in Chhagalnaiya municipality, said Mirazul Islam, station officer of Chhagalnaiya Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Mirazul said, "We suspect the workers died due to inhalation of toxic gas."

The deceased were identified as Bikash Chandra Das, 35, who hailed from Kachua Upazila in Bagerhat district and Mainuddin, 25, an inhabitant of Ramgarh Upazila in Khagrachhari district.

Assistant Police Super Md Wali Ullah said the bodies were sent to Feni General Hospital.

Locals said the workers went into the septic tank, constructed two months ago, to disassemble construction materials.

 

Top News

Feni / Inhaling toxic gas / workers dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

8h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

14h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

3h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

4h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

5h | TBS World
90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

7h | TBS World