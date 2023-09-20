Mother, 2 children die as hay pile collapses in Feni

Bangladesh

BSS
BSS
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A mother and her two children were killed after being crushed under a pile of hay at Fakirbari in South Dharmapur village in Amzadhat union under Fulgazi upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Sumi Akhter, 30, wife of Bahrain expatriate Tipu Alam, and her two sons Shahid, 5, and Siam, 2, residents in South Dharmapur village of the upazila.

According to local sources, Sumi Akhter was cutting hay for her cattle. At that time, her two sons were playing next to their mother. Suddenly, the pile of hay collapsed around 8:30am this morning. Sumi along with her two sons were crushed under the pile, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fulgazi Police Station Abul Hasim said.

Later, they were rescued and taken to Chhagalnaiya Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, he said.

