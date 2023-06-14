Electro Mart Group launches electronics, home appliances sales and display centre in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
14 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

Electro Mart Group launches electronics, home appliances sales and display centre in Dhaka

Press Release
14 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a grand ceremony held recently, Mohammed Nurun Newaz, Chairman of Electro Mart group, officially inaugurated the highly anticipated sales and display centre for the renowned brands Konka, Gree, and Haiko in Banasree, Rampura, Dhaka.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities including DMD Mohammed Nurussafa Mazumder, Md. Nurul Afser, General Manager (Sales & Marketing), Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, and Senior Manager-Retail Sales Md. Julhak Hossain from the Electro Mart group, all of whom are respected and renowned businessmen in the area, reads a press release.

The newly launched centre is set to offer an extensive range of consumer electronics and home appliances from world-leading brands. Customers can explore a wide variety of products including Konka LED Televisions, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, as well as Gree air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers. Additionally, the centre will showcase Haiko brand refrigerators and freezers.

During the inauguration, Chairman Mohammed Nurun Newaz emphasized that Electro Mart's sales and display center aims to provide customers with world-class brands, interactive and helpful customer services, as well as robust after-sales support. He further highlighted the exceptional market position of the brands, stating that Gree air conditioners dominate the market, capturing the lion's share of the air conditioning sector. Moreover, Konka refrigerators and freezers cover over 30 % of the market, while Haiko brand appliances cater to 7-10% of other home appliance categories in Bangladesh.

Chairman Newaz attributed the popularity of Konka, Gree, and Haiko brands to their exceptional quality, special features, reliable after-sales service, and reasonable pricing. He affirmed that these brands have become the preferred choice for electronics consumers worldwide.

To celebrate the launch of the Electro Mart Banasree Display Center, exclusive discounts and special offers will be available throughout the entire inaugural month. Customers looking to purchase Konka Fridges, Gree Air Conditioners, and Konka LED TVs can enjoy attractive and lucrative deals on these electronics and home appliances.

Electro Mart Group / home appliances

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

19h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

21h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank