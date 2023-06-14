Electro Mart Group launches electronics, home appliances sales and display centre in Dhaka

In a grand ceremony held recently, Mohammed Nurun Newaz, Chairman of Electro Mart group, officially inaugurated the highly anticipated sales and display centre for the renowned brands Konka, Gree, and Haiko in Banasree, Rampura, Dhaka.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities including DMD Mohammed Nurussafa Mazumder, Md. Nurul Afser, General Manager (Sales & Marketing), Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, and Senior Manager-Retail Sales Md. Julhak Hossain from the Electro Mart group, all of whom are respected and renowned businessmen in the area, reads a press release.

The newly launched centre is set to offer an extensive range of consumer electronics and home appliances from world-leading brands. Customers can explore a wide variety of products including Konka LED Televisions, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, as well as Gree air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers. Additionally, the centre will showcase Haiko brand refrigerators and freezers.

During the inauguration, Chairman Mohammed Nurun Newaz emphasized that Electro Mart's sales and display center aims to provide customers with world-class brands, interactive and helpful customer services, as well as robust after-sales support. He further highlighted the exceptional market position of the brands, stating that Gree air conditioners dominate the market, capturing the lion's share of the air conditioning sector. Moreover, Konka refrigerators and freezers cover over 30 % of the market, while Haiko brand appliances cater to 7-10% of other home appliance categories in Bangladesh.

Chairman Newaz attributed the popularity of Konka, Gree, and Haiko brands to their exceptional quality, special features, reliable after-sales service, and reasonable pricing. He affirmed that these brands have become the preferred choice for electronics consumers worldwide.

To celebrate the launch of the Electro Mart Banasree Display Center, exclusive discounts and special offers will be available throughout the entire inaugural month. Customers looking to purchase Konka Fridges, Gree Air Conditioners, and Konka LED TVs can enjoy attractive and lucrative deals on these electronics and home appliances.