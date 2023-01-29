Electro Mart Group holds retail conference

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 04:23 pm

Related News

Electro Mart Group holds retail conference

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 04:23 pm
Electro Mart Group holds retail conference

The retail conference of Electro Mart Group, a manufacturer, importer and marketer of Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics, was held recently in Cox's Bazar. 

Md Nurul Amin, managing director of the group announced the opening of the conference with the slogan "We are our strength", reads a press release. 

He welcomed the invited guests and participating officials and expressed his appreciation and thanks for marketing and promotion of Konka, Gree and Haiko brand products to Bangladeshi customers, buyers and consumers. 

He said Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics products occupy the number one position in Bangladesh by supplying more than 60% of the current market demand. 

He expressed strong optimism that in the coming days they will be able to supply nearly 80% of the demand for electronics products through the supply of new technology and environment-friendly products. 

The group's DMD Mohammad Nuruchhapa Muzamdar, Director Nurul Azim Sani, National Sales Manager Md Zulhaq Hossain and senior officials were also present in the conference. 

Electro Mart Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

10h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

9h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

18m | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

1h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

3h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund