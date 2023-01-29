Electro Mart Group holds retail conference

The retail conference of Electro Mart Group, a manufacturer, importer and marketer of Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics, was held recently in Cox's Bazar.

Md Nurul Amin, managing director of the group announced the opening of the conference with the slogan "We are our strength", reads a press release.

He welcomed the invited guests and participating officials and expressed his appreciation and thanks for marketing and promotion of Konka, Gree and Haiko brand products to Bangladeshi customers, buyers and consumers.

He said Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics products occupy the number one position in Bangladesh by supplying more than 60% of the current market demand.

He expressed strong optimism that in the coming days they will be able to supply nearly 80% of the demand for electronics products through the supply of new technology and environment-friendly products.

The group's DMD Mohammad Nuruchhapa Muzamdar, Director Nurul Azim Sani, National Sales Manager Md Zulhaq Hossain and senior officials were also present in the conference.