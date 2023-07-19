Electro Mart opens sales outlet and display centre in Mymensingh

Electro Mart Group Chairman Mohammed Nurun Newaz recently inaugurated its sales and display centre for Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics and home appliances in Mymensingh.

The opening ceremony was also attended by South Asian Regional Head of Gree Air Conditioner Ryan Cheung, the group's DMD Md Nurul Afser, Director Nurul Azim Sunny, General Manager (Sales & Marketing) Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury and Senior Manager of Retail Sales Md Julhak Hossain, and renowned businessmen of the area, reads a press release.

Consumer electronics and home appliances products like Konka refrigerators and freezers, Konka LED Televisions, Konka washing machines, Konka microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator, freezer etc. will be available at the display centre.