Electro Mart opens new sales centre in Patuakhali

Electro Mart Group inaugurated a sales and display centre of konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics and home appliances in Patuakhali district recently.

It was inaugurated in the presence of National Sales Manager (Retail) Md Julhak Hossain, Assistant Manager (Retail) Kamrus Sufi, Zonal Manager (Retail) Parvez Roy and respectable and renowned businessmen of the area, reads a press release. 

All kinds of electronics and home appliances products like Konka brand refrigerators, freezers, LED Televisions, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator, freezer etc. will be available in the display centres.

The sales and display centre will deliver world#1 brand of Konka, Gree and Haiko products, interactive and robust after-sales services. 

Gree AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of air conditioner market, Konka brand covers 30% of refrigerator, freezer and LED TV markets and Haiko brand covers 5% of electronics and home appliances market in Bangladesh.

