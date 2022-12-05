When your home appliances can 'think' for themselves

We lived in caves once. But technology now has become so advanced, that even having to use a remote control feels like our existence has been pushed back to the cave days.

After all, we now live in the era of smart appliances. These smart appliances not only align with our minds and brains, but are also energy-saving, meaning they are cheaper and better for the environment.

Here are a few appliances you can switch to make your home and life smarter.

WLED-SMART-WIFI-9WB22

Walton Smart LED Bulb

Walton Smart LED Bulb. Photo: Collected

Consuming up to 0.5 to 9 Watts, you can control this Smart LED Bulb with your phone over the WiFi, using the Walton Smart Appliances mobile app, available in iOS App store and Google Play store. Also, it will easily connect with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you control it with voice command. Furthermore, it claims to be 90% more energy efficient than conventional light bulbs.

You can alter the light temperature, i.e., get a cool or warm tone in one bulb. (Do not worry, it will not affect the room temperature, per se.) How much brightness you want in your room can also be set using it: dim the light or take it up to peak brightness – whatever your mood fancies.

Price: Tk865 from waltonbd.com

Moen 920-005 Flo

Smart water leak detector

Smart water leak detector. Photo: Collected

Leaking water at home is a nightmare and it becomes taxing on resources when it remains undetected. Set up the Moen 920-006 Flo in areas susceptible to water leaks and this smart device will detect leaking water 24/7 and immediately send notifications right into your smartphone.

Plug it to a wall outlet or set it up with batteries and connect it to your home WiFi. Download its dedicated mobile app, Moen Smart Water Network on both iOS and Android platforms, to control it.

The device has three metal prongs to detect water, but you can install it with an included wired disc sensor instead. It will simultaneously beep and bling a red alarm light while notifying you on your phone, if you are away.

It will attach itself to any appliance or fittings using water, e.g., washing machines, water filtration systems, dishwashers, kitchen basins, bathrooms, etc.

Price: Tk6,724 from Ubuy

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug

Smart converter plug

Smart converter plug. Photo: Collected

With TP-Link's Kasa range, you can turn almost any appliance smart. Just fit it between an appliance's plug and the wall outlet and your appliance is now connected to your WiFi, letting you control the appliance from smartphone apps, home automation systems like Apple HomeKit and voice assistants like Alexa.

As for saving you energy, your Kasa schedules shut down times for your devices when not needed, instead of leaving them on standby. Standby can be a power-vampire.

The Kasa is super quick and easy to set up. Also, you can control the plug when away from home – allowing you to check if you left it on or if you need the appliance to do something for you in your absence.

With Zigbee and Z-Wave fitted into the plug – a pair of smart home wireless standards – worry less about how much energy the plug consumes. It only consumes around half a watt. As well as individual smart plugs, you can also find its variants in multi-socket extension cables and even wall sockets.

Price: Starts from Tk1,814 from Ubuy

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550)

Smart wireless vacuum cleaner

Smart wireless vacuum cleaner. Photo: Collected

Dust is persistent. So is the Roomba i3+ Evo at keeping dust away from your home. Although the Roomba is not the latest of technologies, a smart, 'voice controlled' Roomba can be a game changer.

Roomba i3+ is self-emptying. As soon as you plug it in, it will do a 'sweep' of your home and map it room by room. Then you let it do its work: vacuum, any room you want, whenever you want, or simply at a scheduled time.

The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal allows the Roomba i3+ Evo to empty itself into an enclosed bag that captures 99% of particles and holds up to 60 days of cleanings. And when your Roomba i3+ EVO needs to recharge, it will resume right where it left off.

This smart appliance can be connected to your home's WiFi. It will make a point of vacuuming when you leave, not disrupting your movement at home.

So, even if you left dust on the floor on your way out and are returning home with guests, your Roomba i3+ will make sure your guests come into a dust-free home.

Instead of power-cleaning your whole house, the Roomba uses patented Dirt Detect Technology to find out which areas are dirtier and cleans them accordingly, using its power smartly. Furthermore, it cleans in rows, so that there is no overlap in areas cleaned, using its energy efficiently.

Price: Tk45,017 from Ubuy