eCourier to deliver VIVO phones across the country

Renowned digital courier service company eCourer has signed a MoU with the world famous mobile phone manufacturing company VIVO on 28 August at Concord Police Plaza, Gulshan.

As per the deal, eCourier will deliver VIVO mobiles phones all throughout the nation for the next one year.

Representing eCourier, the event was attended by Biplob G Rahul, chief executive officer, eCourier; Samir Benjamin, manager - corporate business, Dotline and many others.

And from VIVO Bangladesh's side, David Lee, executive director, HR, Commercial and Head of Sales Department; Sajedur Rahman, deputy manager, Corporate Sales Department; Anthony Gong, supervisor, ecommerce, Corporate Sales Department; Kazi Tanvir, executive, ecommerce Sales Department; Shohag Ahmed, deputy general manager, Human Resource Management; Md Shahinul Islam, senior manager, Finance & Accounts Department; were also present in the event.

During the MoU signing event, Biplob G Rahul said, "We are not in the business of just delivering goods. We believe that we deliver the emotions that are associated between the sender and receiver through the products. And that is exactly why, the safety of the products comes first. From now on, we will be delivering VIVO mobile phones all across the nation before anybody else, at the quickest possible time."

During his speech, David Lee, executive director of HR, Commercial & Head of Sales Department said, "It's the start of a new era for Digital Bangladesh. The technology based courier service company, eCourier will be delivering VIVO mobile phones across the nation from now on. Which means, the customers will not only be relieved about the quality of the product, but the safety of the delivery method as well."

