EBL wins 'Most Innovative Retail Bank in Bangladesh' award

Corporates

Press Release
20 July, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 02:26 pm

Related News

EBL wins 'Most Innovative Retail Bank in Bangladesh' award

Press Release
20 July, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 02:26 pm
EBL wins &#039;Most Innovative Retail Bank in Bangladesh&#039; award

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) won the International Finance Banking Awards 2023 under the 'Most Innovative Retail Bank in Bangladesh' category. 

The accolade was conferred upon EBL by the renowned London-based International Finance magazine, known for its comprehensive coverage of the global financial sector, reads a press release.

The Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar said: "The award is recognition of our relentless pursuit for excellence and our innovative retail banking solutions. We dedicate this award to our valued customers and stakeholders who have placed their trust in us."

The award highlights EBL's commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric banking services in Bangladesh.  It also recognises the bank's exceptional performance and continuous dedication towards delivering cutting-edge retail banking solutions.

EBL continues demonstrating its commitment to being at the forefront of digital transformation in the banking industry. 

The bank consistently introduces groundbreaking products and services that streamline banking processes and enhance customer experience. 

EBL's innovative initiatives and robust customer-centric approach have resulted in the bank's remarkable success and distinction as a market leader. 

The International Finance Banking Awards are highly regarded and sought after in the industry, celebrating excellence and innovation in the banking sector worldwide. 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

6h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

7h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

7h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

22h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers