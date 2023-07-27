EBL Securities wins Independence Golden Jubilee Award

27 July, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
EBL Securities Ltd has won the Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2022 given by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

It won the first prize under the Stock Broker and Stock Dealer category for significant contributions to the development and progress of the country's capital market.

Md Sayadur Rahman, managing director of EBL Securities Limited, received the award trophy from Asaduzzaman Khan MP, minister of Home Affairs at the award-giving ceremony held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Agargaon, Dhaka, on 25 July 2023.  Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secrtary, Financial Institutions Division and Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul- Islam, chairman, BSEC were present among others on the occasion.

"We are overwhelmed to receive this prestigious award. This award is a testament to our firm commitment to offer best-in-class and innovative products and services to our clients, acknowledgement of our efficiency and acceptance of our performance. We pursue best corporate governance practices and our corporate culture promotes client centricity, innovation and sustainable performance," Sayadur Rahman after receiving the award.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed parent company, employees, valued clients and all other stakeholders for their unwavering support, as this award is a reflection of their confidence in our capabilities."

EBL Securities Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank Limited ( EBL), has established itself as the most preferred brokerage house to investors from home and abroad by offering unparalleled services and extensive research coverage. EBL Securities Limited maintains strong compliance and provides highly customised and technology-driven stock brokerage services.

 

