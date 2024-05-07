EBL, Lavender sign payroll banking agreement

M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and TD. Packir, Chief Executive Officer, Lavender Convenience Store, signed a payroll banking agreement at bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

Under the agreement, employees of Lavender will enjoy preferential banking services including dual-currency debit cards, loan and other banking facilities from EBL, reads a press release.

Lavender will also enjoy EBLConnect, a digital portal, to pay automated salary as well as carry out corporate payments conveniently round the clock. Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Trisha Taklim, Head of Payroll Banking, EB; Mohd. Ziaul Haque, Category Manager and Abdul Matin Tarek, Marketing Manager, Lavender were also present on the occasion.