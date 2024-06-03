Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

Videos

03 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:30 pm

Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

03 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:30 pm

The protest is being announced to the beat of musical instruments on the open road. This protest is going on in the center of the city of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

14h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

11h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

1h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

45m | Videos
Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

1h | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

3h | Videos