M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Syed Yameenul Huq, Executive Assistant Manager and In-charge of Sales and Marketing, Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort, signed an agreement in Dhaka recently.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will enjoy special benefits at the luxury hospitality property in Sylhet, reads a press release.

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager, Retail Alliance, EBL was also present.