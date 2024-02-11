 EBL- bKash agreement for online payment solution 

bKash will use Eastern Bank’s internet banking platform EBLConnect to facilitate their payments without any manual intervention. Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently. Moinuddin Raghir, CFO of bKash, bKash Finance Team; Ahmed Shaheen, AMD, Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate, Md Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking of EBL were present on the occasion among others. Photo: Courtesy

bKash, the largest MFS in Bangladesh has signed an agreement with Eastern Bank PLC.

(EBL) for online payment solution with Host-to-Host Connectivity through EBLConnect.

Under this Agreement, EBLConnect will facilitate different payments of bKash (single and/or bulk payment instructions) without any manual intervention, which will ensure seamless and efficient transaction.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the former's head office in Gulshan recently.

"bKash always strives for best technological integration that drives greater efficiency and security for our customers and partners. We are delighted to see that the online payment solution of EBLConnect is ensuring better operational efficiency for bKash and its stakeholders. Going forward, collaborations like this will create greater opportunities for introducing effective and advanced financial products and services," said Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash.

"We are delighted to have bKash with us. This agreement demonstrates bKash's confidence on the EBLConnect platform as well as our overall services. With this partnership we are embarking on a new level of cooperation. We still have many unexplored areas of engagements, and we should immediately start working on that for our mutual benefits and benefits of our customers," opined Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL.

Moinuddin Raghir, CFO of bKash, bKash Finance Team; Ahmed Shaheen, AMD, Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate, Md Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking and Senior Management of EBL were present on the occasion among others.

EBLConnect is a home-grown internet banking platform of EBL, which has been designed to provide digital and seamless payment and collection services to the bank's corporate and commercial clients.

Due its unique and convenient feature, BDT 524,000 crore has been processed through this platform in the past three years.

According to central bank data 'EBLConnect's share in the country's total processing of internet banking transactions during the months of October and November, 2023 was 30%.