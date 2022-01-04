Eastland Insurance inaugurates Dhaka EPZ branch in Savar

Eastland Insurance Company has inaugurated its Dhaka EPZ branch in Savar.

Abdul Haque, FCA chief executive officer of the company, inaugurated the branch on Monday (3 January), said a press release.

During his speech, Abdul Haque stated that the branch in Savar has been established in a lucrative location of the DEPZ area.

According to the press release, the newly inaugurated branch is the 28th branch of the company.

Distinguished businessmen, policyholders, managers and senior officers of DEPZ, and local journalists were present in the programme.

Besides, managing directors and heads of several branches of DEPZ were also present: Shafiul Alam of Motijheel branch; M Golam Hafez; MA Sattar Howladar of Banani branch; Abul Kalam of Elephant Road branch among others.