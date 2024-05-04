Eastland Insurance re-elects Mahbubur Rahman as chairman 

Mahbubur Rahman was unanimously re-elected as Chairman of the Eastland Insurance Company. Photo: Courtesy

The Board of Director's of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd. in its last Board meeting held on 30 April, 2024 unanimously re-elected Mahbubur Rahman as Chairman of the Company for next 3 years.

He is the Founder Chairman of Eastland Insurance Co. Ltd., International Publications Limited, the publishers of The Financial Express and Chairman of the National Housing Finance & Investments Ltd. He is the Chairman of ETBL Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Rahman led FBCCI (92-94) and DCCI (85 and 91) as its president and was also a former Chairman of National Bank Ltd.

He was honoured as Presidential Friend of Indonesia in 2012 in Jakarta by the President Susilo Bambang Yodyono of Indonesia.

He was awarded The Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, by the "DHL-The Daily Star" sponsored most prestigious 'Bangladesh Business Award'.

Rahman has been honoured by The Daily Star as an Eminent Personality for Lifetime Contribution to Nation-Building, 2016.

He has been awarded FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023 during the 50 year's celebration of FBCCI at the Bangladesh Business Summit.