Eastland Insurance holds ‘Half-yearly Business Conference-2022’

Eastland Insurance Company Limited held its "Half-yearly Business Conference-2022" on Monday (4 July) at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the company, inaugurated the conference, said a press release.

Members of the Board Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Mahbub Jamil, and Ghulam Rahman, executive vice chairman, attended the conference and delivered speeches.

Abdul Haque FCA, chief executive officer, presented an analytical report on the company's half-yearly business.

The chairman expressed gratitude that the company achieved 90% of the proportionate business target set for the year 2022 amid the negative impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and the post-Covid situation, along with the consequences faced due to price hikes.

He appreciated the management team including all executives and employees of the company for rendering their best efforts for business promotion.

He remarked that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 35 years of its successful operation and attained financial strength and goodwill.

Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, additional MD and head of Khulna region, Md Shafiul Alam, additional MD and head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, additional MD and head of claims and other senior executives of the company also attended the conference.