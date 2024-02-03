Eastland Insurance holds 37th annual branch managers' conference

The 37th Annual Branch Managers' Conference-2024 of Eastland Insurance Company Limited held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka.

Mr Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the Conference. Distinguished Members of the Board- Mr. Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Mr. Rizwan-Ur Rahman, A.S.M. Qusem & Md. Abdul Karim attended in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech. Mr Shahid-E-Monzooe Morshed Chief Executive Officer (C.C.) presented an analytical report on yearly business of the company.

The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 83% of the Business target set for the year 2023 amid global economic recession, along with the consequence faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days. The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 37 years of it's successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.

Mr. Md Shafiul Alam, Addl. MD & Head of Motijheel Branch, Mr M. Golam Hafez, Addl. MD & Head of Business and other Senior Executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.