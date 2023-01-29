Social Islami Bank holds business conference

Social Islami Bank Limited arranged its "Business Conference-2023" with the in-charges of 163 sub-branches at a hotel in Dhaka on 28 January.

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of the bank, was present as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, presided over the conference.

Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, head of HRD, divisional heads, zonal heads and senior executives of the bank also attended the programme.

The strategies and implementation plans for the sub-branches to achieve business growth were also discussed at the conference, according to the media release.