Dr Jonaid Shafiq joined the board of Meghna Bank as director

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr Md Jonaid Shafiq has been elected to the board of Meghna Bank PLC as a Director. Recently, Bangladesh Bank approved him as a director on the board of Meghna Bank PLC.  

Professor Dr. Md. Jonaid Shafiq is already a known face as a very successful physician in Bangladesh. Currently he is the Managing Director of Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital and Navana Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NPL).

He is the laureate of pain medicine specialists at home and abroad. Being the founder of the pain medicine unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, adorned the chair since 2009.

He is also the founder member of Bangladesh Society for Study of Pain – BSSP. Professor Shafiq is the Co - Chairman of Japan Bangladesh Friendship Foundation under which there are 3 nursing institutes, 1 nursing College, 1 technology institute and 1 physiotherapy college. At the same time, he is the Secretary General of AMDA Bangladesh, local chapter of a Japan based NGO.

He completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in 1985, from Dhaka Medical College (DMC). He also obtained his Ph.D. in Anesthesiology in 1993 from Faculty of Medicine, Kyushu University, Japan. Apart from leading various Medical and Economic development of the country, he is also engaged in social and development works.

 

