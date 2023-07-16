DPS STS visits Europe for Summer Exchange Programme

DPS STS School Dhaka collaborated with Dusemond Study Programme, a UK-based organisation, for its annual Summer Exchange Programme, which ran in two phases from 6-16 July and 7-17 July.

A total of 123 people are participating in the programme, including 66 students, 12 teachers, and 45 parents, according to a press release.

The exchange programme includes visits to Rome, Paris, Scotland, and the United Kingdom (UK). Group 1 has already reached Rome, Italy; and Group 2 has reached London, UK.

The Summer Exchange Programme includes visits to the Sistine Chapel in Rome, Louvre Museum in Paris, British Museum in the UK, Loch Ness in Scotland, and other culturally significant sites.

The DPS STS School Dhaka students will also perform songs, dance, and showcase their artwork in an art exhibition in Cambridge, UK. Besides, a football match will occur between DPS STS and local British students.

On this occasion, Dr Shivananda CS, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, commented, "It is widely believed that the more someone explores the world, the better practical knowledge they will have. Thus, we are delighted to conduct our annual Summer Exchange Programme again, which will allow our students to have exposure to a new environment, build new friendships, and develop personal growth. Students, who participate in the exchange programme, usually exhibit higher degrees of awareness, an increase in their cultural capital, and acceptance for cultural diversity."

From iconic landmarks to cultural immersion, the students will embark on a transformative journey, forming global connections and expanding their horizons. For a time, London would become their classroom, and they would explore diverse neighbourhoods, embrace local customs, and create lifelong memories.

The Summer Exchange Programme students are being guided in their learning of cultures from the locations they are visiting, by 12 DPS STS teachers, including DPS STS Head of Senior School Tarana Majid Ahmed, Computer Science teacher of Senior School Jubaer Uddin Prince, and Head of the DPS STS Art Department Md Nasiruddin Ripon.

Dusemond Study Programmes was started by Rupert in 2015 and aimed to provide a fun, safe, international, and educational experience for all students. They run exciting programmes for international teenagers at some of the best private schools in the UK. Annually, they welcome between 2,000 to 4,000 students and ensure they return home with amazing memories and lifelong friendships. Their summer programmes are mixed with engaging English classes and fun activities.