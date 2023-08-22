DPS STS School Dhaka to launch Cambridge Early Years Programme

The STS Group has partnered with the Cambridge University Press and Assessment under the University of Cambridge to launch the "Cambridge Early Years Programme" (Cambridge EY) in Bangladesh through Delhi Public School (DPS) STS School Dhaka.

A signing ceremony, held on Tuesday at the DPS STS Junior School auditorium featured the Managing Director of the Cambridge University Press and Assessment, South Asia, Arun Rajamani, and the CEO of STS Group, Manas Singh, wherein they signed the agreement for offering Cambridge EY on behalf of their respective organisations.

The Cambridge EY Programme is a holistic educational approach designed for children aged 3-6 years, with play-based learning to unlock a unique intellectual, social, emotional, and physical development.

Regarding this momentous agreement, Arun Rajamani said, "Termed the 'First stage to the Cambridge Pathway,' this programme focuses on developing children's knowledge and skills in certain areas, namely personal, social and emotional development, physical development, communication and language, mathematics, understanding the world, expressive arts and design, and much more."

Principal of the DPS STS School Dhaka Dr Shivananda CS and other esteemed guests attended the ceremony alongside parents of the DPS STS students.