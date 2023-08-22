DPS STS School Dhaka to launch Cambridge Early Years Programme

Education

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

DPS STS School Dhaka to launch Cambridge Early Years Programme

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 09:43 pm
DPS STS School Dhaka to launch Cambridge Early Years Programme

The STS Group has partnered with the Cambridge University Press and Assessment under the University of Cambridge to launch the "Cambridge Early Years Programme" (Cambridge EY) in Bangladesh through Delhi Public School (DPS) STS School Dhaka.

A signing ceremony, held on Tuesday at the DPS STS Junior School auditorium featured the Managing Director of the Cambridge University Press and Assessment, South Asia, Arun Rajamani, and the CEO of STS Group, Manas Singh, wherein they signed the agreement for offering Cambridge EY on behalf of their respective organisations. 

The Cambridge EY Programme is a holistic educational approach designed for children aged 3-6 years, with play-based learning to unlock a unique intellectual, social, emotional, and physical development. 

Regarding this momentous agreement, Arun Rajamani said, "Termed the 'First stage to the Cambridge Pathway,' this programme focuses on developing children's knowledge and skills in certain areas, namely personal, social and emotional development, physical development, communication and language, mathematics, understanding the world, expressive arts and design, and much more." 

Principal of the DPS STS School Dhaka Dr Shivananda CS and other esteemed guests attended the ceremony alongside parents of the DPS STS students.

DPS STS School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19