Students enjoy extra curriculum activities at DPS Winter Camp

Corporates

Press Release
31 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 05:35 pm

Related News

Students enjoy extra curriculum activities at DPS Winter Camp

Press Release
31 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Students enjoy extra curriculum activities at DPS Winter Camp

Around 100 students engaged in creative, recreational activities during a winter camp at DPS STS senior section campus in Uttara from December 22-28.

The grade-I-XII students from DPS and a few other schools also joined sports activities involving cricket, football, table tennis, basketball, chess, badminton and volleyball at the camp during the winter vacation, reads a press release.

Students also practiced drawing and painting, keyboard and science experiments that kept the young minds thoroughly occupied for the six days of refreshment.

"We often forget how important it is for children to take a break from their scheduled lives every once in a while, to experience something different, and accumulate new learnings out of it. All these could potentially make them more confident," said Dr Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School.

He mentioned that the school had last year received great feedback from the students and parents regarding the Winter Camp. "That inspired us to come up with an even more exciting plan this year. And we are happy that our children could utilise this concluding week of the year to grow their own physical, mental and social skills through the Winter Camp" he added.

As the participants got respite from the tightly packed academic calendar, they expressed their joys at the Winter Camp that had a break on Christmas Day.

DPS STS School Dhaka is going to arrange a pre-primary Winter Camp from January 8-12, 2023, where both DPS and non-DPS students aged 3-8 years would be able to take part.

Its activities will range from dance, cooking activity, lantern festival, music, art and craft, to mountain trekking, puppet show and games. 

DPS STS School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

8h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

6m | TBS Stories
2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

5h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

22h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations