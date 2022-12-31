Students enjoy extra curriculum activities at DPS Winter Camp

Around 100 students engaged in creative, recreational activities during a winter camp at DPS STS senior section campus in Uttara from December 22-28.

The grade-I-XII students from DPS and a few other schools also joined sports activities involving cricket, football, table tennis, basketball, chess, badminton and volleyball at the camp during the winter vacation, reads a press release.

Students also practiced drawing and painting, keyboard and science experiments that kept the young minds thoroughly occupied for the six days of refreshment.

"We often forget how important it is for children to take a break from their scheduled lives every once in a while, to experience something different, and accumulate new learnings out of it. All these could potentially make them more confident," said Dr Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School.

He mentioned that the school had last year received great feedback from the students and parents regarding the Winter Camp. "That inspired us to come up with an even more exciting plan this year. And we are happy that our children could utilise this concluding week of the year to grow their own physical, mental and social skills through the Winter Camp" he added.

As the participants got respite from the tightly packed academic calendar, they expressed their joys at the Winter Camp that had a break on Christmas Day.

DPS STS School Dhaka is going to arrange a pre-primary Winter Camp from January 8-12, 2023, where both DPS and non-DPS students aged 3-8 years would be able to take part.

Its activities will range from dance, cooking activity, lantern festival, music, art and craft, to mountain trekking, puppet show and games.