DPS STS partners with TEDx to present first ever ‘TEDxDPSSTSSchool’

DPS STS School Dhaka has partnered with TEDx, an initiative curated by TED, to host "TEDxDPSSTSSchool" on 27 November.

DPS STS School will host the event after receiving the license to organise a TEDx event, reads a press release.

The motivational event will feature renowned individuals from various fields, who will shed light on a range of topics to educate and entertain the young and aspiring attendees.

Students across all schools and universities are highly encouraged to register for the event to gain knowledge and inspiration from the eminent personalities.

"I am proud and excited to hold the first-ever TEDx event at DPS STS School. I believe that this event will greatly motivate the attendees, especially the young minds of the country, and prove to be an exceptional learning opportunity for them. I am also looking forward to attending the informative discussions of the knowledgeable speakers featured in the live event", said Dr Shivananda CS, principal of DPS STS, expressing his excitement over the event.

The "TEDxDPSSTSSchool" event will be held at the senior campus of the school, the press release added.