DPS STS partners with TEDx to present first ever ‘TEDxDPSSTSSchool’

Education

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 07:51 pm

Related News

DPS STS partners with TEDx to present first ever ‘TEDxDPSSTSSchool’

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 07:51 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

DPS STS School Dhaka has partnered with TEDx, an initiative curated by TED, to host "TEDxDPSSTSSchool" on 27 November.  

DPS STS School will host the event after receiving the license to organise a TEDx event, reads a press release. 

The motivational event will feature renowned individuals from various fields, who will shed light on a range of topics to educate and entertain the young and aspiring attendees.  

Students across all schools and universities are highly encouraged to register for the event to gain knowledge and inspiration from the eminent personalities.

"I am proud and excited to hold the first-ever TEDx event at DPS STS School. I believe that this event will greatly motivate the attendees, especially the young minds of the country, and prove to be an exceptional learning opportunity for them. I am also looking forward to attending the informative discussions of the knowledgeable speakers featured in the live event", said Dr Shivananda CS, principal of DPS STS, expressing his excitement over the event. 

The "TEDxDPSSTSSchool" event will be held at the senior campus of the school, the press release added. 

 

DPS STS School / TEDxDPSSTSSchool / TED / TEDx

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  