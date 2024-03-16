Donate for underprivileged people this Ramadan thru bKash

Corporates

Press Release
16 March, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 01:00 pm

Related News

Donate for underprivileged people this Ramadan thru bKash

Press Release
16 March, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 01:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a bid to make charitable giving more accessible and efficient, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, bKash has streamlined the process for donating to various charitable organisations across Bangladesh.

During Ramadan, a time when the spirit of giving and community support is emphasised, bKash's initiative aims to facilitate easier donations for those looking to help the underprivileged with Sehri and Iftar meals, among other needs, reads a press release.

bKash, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has made it possible for donors to contribute to 28 different charitable organisations directly through its app. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These organisations include notable names such as Mirzapur Ex-Cadets' Association, DoNation Foundation Trust, SOS Children Village Bangladesh, Prothom Alo Trust, JAAGO Foundation, and many others working towards various causes including education, healthcare, and support for the underprivileged.

To make a donation, users simply need to access the 'Donation' icon within the 'More Services' section of the bKash app, choose their preferred organisation, and enter the necessary details like name, email ID, and the amount they wish to donate.

For those preferring anonymity, there is an option to withhold identity. Following the donation, donors receive an acknowledgement note, secured with their bKash PIN, ensuring a transparent and secure transaction.

Moreover, bKash has provided additional features to enhance donor confidence. By clicking on the 'Learn More' option under each organisation's name, donors can get detailed information about the organization's activities and how the funds are utilised. 

This initiative not only simplifies the donation process but also ensures that contributions are made safely and reach the intended beneficiaries.

Launched in 2020, the 'Donation' feature in the bKash app represents a significant step towards leveraging technology to enhance charitable giving in Bangladesh. 

Through this initiative, bKash aims to encourage more people to participate in philanthropic activities, thereby making a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate. D

onations are not limited to Ramadan; the platform allows for year-round contributions towards causes like education, healthcare, and support for orphans and the destitute. 

For those interested in making a donation, further details are available on bKash's official website at https://www.bkash.com/products-services/donation.
 

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

5h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

20h | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

22h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Abontika blamed her classmates and assistant proctor

Abontika blamed her classmates and assistant proctor

48m | Videos
Delicious Arabian Khabsa

Delicious Arabian Khabsa

28m | Videos
Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

11h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

21h | Videos