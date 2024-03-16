Donate for underprivileged people this Ramadan thru bKash

In a bid to make charitable giving more accessible and efficient, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, bKash has streamlined the process for donating to various charitable organisations across Bangladesh.

During Ramadan, a time when the spirit of giving and community support is emphasised, bKash's initiative aims to facilitate easier donations for those looking to help the underprivileged with Sehri and Iftar meals, among other needs, reads a press release.

bKash, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has made it possible for donors to contribute to 28 different charitable organisations directly through its app.

These organisations include notable names such as Mirzapur Ex-Cadets' Association, DoNation Foundation Trust, SOS Children Village Bangladesh, Prothom Alo Trust, JAAGO Foundation, and many others working towards various causes including education, healthcare, and support for the underprivileged.

To make a donation, users simply need to access the 'Donation' icon within the 'More Services' section of the bKash app, choose their preferred organisation, and enter the necessary details like name, email ID, and the amount they wish to donate.

For those preferring anonymity, there is an option to withhold identity. Following the donation, donors receive an acknowledgement note, secured with their bKash PIN, ensuring a transparent and secure transaction.

Moreover, bKash has provided additional features to enhance donor confidence. By clicking on the 'Learn More' option under each organisation's name, donors can get detailed information about the organization's activities and how the funds are utilised.

This initiative not only simplifies the donation process but also ensures that contributions are made safely and reach the intended beneficiaries.

Launched in 2020, the 'Donation' feature in the bKash app represents a significant step towards leveraging technology to enhance charitable giving in Bangladesh.

Through this initiative, bKash aims to encourage more people to participate in philanthropic activities, thereby making a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate. D

onations are not limited to Ramadan; the platform allows for year-round contributions towards causes like education, healthcare, and support for orphans and the destitute.

For those interested in making a donation, further details are available on bKash's official website at https://www.bkash.com/products-services/donation.

