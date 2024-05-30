Nationwide vitamin A-plus campaign on 1 June, 2.22cr children to get capsules

Health

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:09 pm

Related News

Nationwide vitamin A-plus campaign on 1 June, 2.22cr children to get capsules

Children living in areas affected by cyclone Remal will be administered the capsule after the vaccination centres are restored

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:09 pm
A file photo of administering vitamin A capsule to a young girl. Photo: UNB
A file photo of administering vitamin A capsule to a young girl. Photo: UNB

The national vitamin A-plus campaign will be conducted on 1 June with a target to administer over 2.22 crore children within the age bracket of 6-59 months vitamin A-plus capsule to prevent childhood blindness and reduce child mortality in the country.

Children living in areas affected by cyclone Remal will be administered the capsule after the vaccination centres are restored, officials of the Directorate General of Health Services announced at a press conference at the directorate's office today (30 May).

According to the announcement, Bangladesh currently has about 27 lakh children aged 6-11 months and 1.95 crore aged 12-59 months.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The vaccination will be administered in a total of 120,000 vaccination centres across the country.

A total of 40,000 health workers and about 2.40 lakh volunteers will take part in it.

Speaking on the occasion, DGHS Director General Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said 1,224 vaccination centres in coastal areas were affected by cyclone Remal. Vaccination in these centres will be conducted after the restoration works are complete.

He also said taking vitamin-A capsules prevents blindness, ensures normal growth of the body. It also significantly reduced deaths from measles, diarrhoea and pneumonia by reducing all-cause mortality by 24%.

Eligible children should be brought to the centres with a full stomach. Capsule administrators should cut the mouth of the vitamin-A capsule with scissors and feed all the liquid medicine inside it. Children should not be force-fed the capsule while they are crying.

Bangladesh / Top News

Vaccination / Bangladesh / Vitamin A plus campaign

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

9h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

49m | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

1h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

3h | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

4h | Videos