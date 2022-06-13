DIU, DBI start online course on Business Data Analysis

TBS Report 
13 June, 2022, 03:30 pm
13 June, 2022, 03:30 pm

An inaugural ceremony of the 1st batch of the three-month-long course was held on Friday

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

DCCI Business Institute (DBI) and Daffodil International University (DIU) has jointly started an online certificate course on "Business Data Analysis & Financial Forecasting" this month.  
 
The inaugural ceremony of the first (1st) batch of the three-month-long certificate course was held virtually on last Friday, according to a press release of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI). 
 
Addressing the program as the chief guest, Dhaka Chamber Vice President Monowar Hossain underscored his valuable insights regarding the importance of business data analysis and financial forecasting.
 
He said the course aims at providing a framework for business data analysis and financial forecasting using financial statements data using MS Excel. It also focuses on business data analysis and forecasting tools and explains how financial analysis can create value in well-functioning markets.
 
"In doing so, MS Excel module will cover the basics to advance financial modelling tools and techniques and the later part will focus on the business analysis and financial forecasting tools and techniques to make better analysis of businesses."
 
He concluded his speech by thanking Daffodil International University (DIU) for offering such a timely and demand-driven course jointly with DCCI Business Institute (DBI).
 
Md Joynal Abdin, executive secretary, Dhaka Chamber, Md Kamruzzaman, assistant professor and head, Department of Innovation & Entrepreneurship, DIU, Tamanna Sultana, joint executive secretary at DBI, officials of DBI and participants of the course were present virtually.
 

