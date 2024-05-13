Telephone service in Mohakhali, Gulshan, Uttara areas to be restored soon: BTCL

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has said they are working to restore the telephone service in areas under Gulshan and Uttara exchange after disruptions caused by the underground fiber optic cable cut in Mohakhali yesterday.

"Several telephone lines under the Gulshan and Uttara exchanges in the capital have been disrupted since Sunday morning. While some telephone lines have already been restored, efforts are ongoing to restore others in Uttara, Nikunja, Gulshan 1 and 2, Banani, Badda, Tejgaon, and Mohakhali areas," reads a BTCL press release issued today (13 May).

The state-owned telephone company said services will be fully restored soon.

The BTCL also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused due to the disruption.

