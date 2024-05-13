Bangladesh-Turkey can serve as gateway of trade between Europe, South and Southeast Asia: Mahbubul

A delegation from Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) and the Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council met FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam today (13 May). Photo: BSS
A delegation from Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) and the Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council met FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam today (13 May). Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and Turkey could serve as the gateway of trade and business between Europe and South and Southeast Asia, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam said today (13 May).

"Turkey has a unique geographic position, lying partly in Asia and partly in Europe, a bridge between the two continents. Likewise, situated at the foothills of Himalayas, Bangladesh is also the gateway of regions like ASEAN and SAARC," he said while addressing a visiting delegation from Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) and the Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council.

He said Bangladesh and Turkey offer huge untapped potentials of trade and business, said a press release.

Mentioning that the relations between Turkey and Bangladesh are based on strong historical and cultural roots, Mahbubul said, "Today both nations have expanded beyond traditional ties into a prosperous trade and investment partnership."

In the fiscal year 2022-23, Bangladesh's exports to Turkey stood at $495.81 million and imports from Turkey stood at $380.3 million. 

At present, 15-20 large Turkish companies are directly operating in Bangladesh in the areas of garments and textiles, accessories, chemicals, engineering, construction and energy and more than 100 Turkish companies have representatives in Bangladesh. 

These companies have been significantly contributing towards creating jobs, bringing in their expertise in manufacturing, construction and engineering and diversifying trade for Bangladesh, Mahbubul added. 

The FBCCI president said that the present government of Bangladesh has been working relentlessly in order to bolster the economic growth of the country. 

He said the government has taken visible and prudent steps in implementing the SDG goals 2030, the national vision 2041 and a Delta Plan-2100. 

"We've a favorable investment policy with tax exemption, Duty Drawbacks, Access to working capital and many more," he added.

The FBCCI president also expressed optimism about future cooperation between the two countries, suggesting areas such as pharmaceuticals, tourism, jute, and technology where Turkish investments could thrive. 

He also called for the activation of trade promotional activities and proposed cooperation in developing high-tech products and tourism infrastructure. 

The visiting delegation was led by the Chairperson of the Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council Hidayet Onur Ozden. 

Mentioning that Bangladesh is like a second-home country to him, Ozden said, "We have been operating business in Bangladesh for a long time. There are many opportunities out there to strengthen the bilateral trade between the two countries." 

The trade and business ties between Bangladesh and Turkey are improving day by day and it is time to bolster the growth of economic prosperity of the two nations, he added.

The ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh Ramis Sen appreciated the recent infrastructural development of the country. 

He also invited the Bangladesh business leaders to visit Turkey in the upcoming months.

