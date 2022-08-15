Desco observes National Mourning Day with due dignity

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (Desco) has organised discussion meeting, offered special prayers, and distributed food items among the poor and the needy to observe the National Mourning Day with due dignity.

At the beginning of the day, the national flag was hoisted at half-mast in all offices including the head office of Desco.

Desco Managing Director Md Kawsar Amir Ali, Executive Director (Administration & HR) Khandaker Zahirul Islam, Joint Secretary, Executive Director (Engineering), Executive Director (Procurement) and senior officials were present during the national flag hoisting at the head office, reads a press release.

Managing Director along with the Executive Directors and senior officers paid tribute to the portrait of the Father of the Nation at the head office's Mujib Corner and distributed food items among the needy and helpless.

A discussion meeting was organised under the chairmanship of the managing director of Desco in the training and development office of the head office.

Former Vice-Chancellor and Emeritus Professor of Dhaka University AK Azad Chowdhury was present as the chief guest in the discussion programme.

Officers and employees of all departments of Desco, including the sales and distribution department, participated in the mourning day discussion through virtual medium.

Executive Director (Administration & HR) participated in the discussion and prayed for the souls of all the martyrs of 15 August including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman fought for the liberation of the people of Bengal throughout his life.

"He wanted the people of Bengal to get food, clothes and education. He gave utmost importance to education with the aim of building Sonar Bangla by building an educated nation.

"One of Bangabandhu's great virtues was extreme tolerance. Besides, he never took any advantage from politics. He said, to be a soldier of Bangabandhu's ideals, one must love the country, the people of the country, be tolerant and have the mentality of self-sacrifice," he added.

The chair of the meeting said in his speech that we got independent Bangladesh through the uncompromising struggle of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in establishing the rights of the people of Bangladesh.

Immense love and confidence for the people of Bengal was his main strength, which he utilised to build a happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla.

"To achieve the goal of building a developed country by 2041, the development of the power sector should be continued," he added.

In the wake of the post-Covid-19 global recession and the current Ukraine war, the cost of power generation has skyrocketed due to the astonishing increase in fuel prices.

Stating that there is no alternative to reduce electricity consumption to save costs, he urged everyone to be frugal in electricity consumption and encourage others to save electricity as per the government's directives.

On the occasion of the National Mourning Day, special prayers were offered in all sales and distribution departments of Desco.

Meals were also distributed among orphans/helpless and needy.