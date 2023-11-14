In a landmark event on Monday, 13 November, the Department of Bangla at Uttara University unveiled the first-of-its-kind Health Humanities Lab in South Asia.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh, highlighted the significance of integrating medical humanities into higher education.

During the ceremony, Professor Dr Kabir emphasised the lab's potential impact on fostering a proactive approach to public health. "It has become a necessity to include medical humanities in higher education," he stated, commending the department for its pioneering efforts in introducing this transformative lab in Bangladesh.

The special guest, Dr Mohammad Sayem, a senior consultant at AMZ Hospital, stressed the interdependence of science and humanities. "Science is never self-sufficient without the humanities," he remarked, emphasising the intrinsic connection between literature and health sciences. Dr Sayem expressed optimism that the Health Humanities Lab in the Department of Bangla would play a crucial role in bridging the gap between health science and literature.

Farah Binte Bashir, a Lecturer in the Department of Bangla and a researcher in Medical Humanities and Trauma Studies, delivered the keynote address, shedding light on the lab's objectives and potential contributions.

The Guest of Honor, Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, vice chancellor of Uttara University, acknowledged the significance of this initiative in advancing the landscape of medical education.

Chaired by Samzir Ahmed, the head of the department of Bengali, the inaugural ceremony marked a milestone in the journey of Medical Humanities in Bangladesh. The Health Humanities Lab is poised to be a transformative force in promoting a holistic approach to healthcare education and research.

