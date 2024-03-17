DCAB iftar held at Dhaka Club

Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted an iftar party marking the 26th foundation anniversary of the organisation at the Dhaka Club on Saturday.

Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) President Nurul Islam Hasib and General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Opu receive guests.

Former Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, South Korean Ambassador Park Young-sik, Nepal Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari, Thai Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor, Singapore Chargé d' Affaires Sheela Pillai, high officials of the ministry of foreign affairs, senior journalists and members of DCAB attended the reception.