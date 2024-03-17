DCAB iftar held at Dhaka Club

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 09:55 pm

Related News

DCAB iftar held at Dhaka Club

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted an iftar party marking the 26th foundation anniversary of the organisation at the Dhaka Club on Saturday. 

Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) President Nurul Islam Hasib and General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Opu receive guests.

Former Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, Chinese Ambassador  Yao Wen, South Korean Ambassador Park Young-sik, Nepal Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari, Thai Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor, Singapore Chargé d' Affaires Sheela Pillai, high officials of the ministry of foreign affairs,  senior journalists and members of DCAB attended the reception.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

DCAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

14h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

11h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

New selection committee's clear-cut statement: Perform or get dropped

New selection committee's clear-cut statement: Perform or get dropped

59m | Videos
How did Kamrangirchar become factory char?

How did Kamrangirchar become factory char?

1h | Videos
What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

2h | Videos
The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

4h | Videos