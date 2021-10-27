British High Commissioner expects all parties to join next election

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Wednesday said the next general election in Bangladesh should be held in a transparent and competitive atmosphere with participation from all political parties.

The high commissioner made the remarks while attending the "DCAB Talk" organised by the Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club.

"It's important that elections are openly contested, so all political parties are able to participate in the election and can have confidence in the electoral process," Dickson said.

The election should reflect the Bangladesh constitution led by Bangladeshis and fulfil the constitutional ambitions, he added.

On allegations of propaganda and conspiracy against Bangladesh from the UK, the British High Commissioner said, "The court has jurisdiction over returning a criminal. However, in the UK, if someone spreads hatred, the UK government takes action."

The High Commissioner also talked about the upcoming UN COP26, bilateral trade between Bangladesh and the UK, Rohingya issue, defence and Covid-19 cooperation.