Momen displeased at 'seeking solutions' of Bangladesh's internal issues from foreigners

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen speaks at DCAB Talk held in Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed displeasure over "seeking solutions" to Bangladesh's internal issues from foreigners, especially from diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

"I believe you (media) will not be playing a supportive role to that end," he said while speaking at DCAB Talk at the Foreign Service Academy.

Momen said diplomats come here to promote bilateral relations between their countries and Bangladesh.

The foreign minister said the image of Bangladesh has undergone a complete change over the past decade.

"Bangladesh is not a country of terrorists and terrorism activities. That is a great achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Momen remarked.

Regarding the next national election, the foreign minister said the government is committed to holding a fair election free of violence.

It requires a sincere commitment from all parties to make that happen, he said.

The foreign minister highlighted the achievements of the government and its efforts to boost export through diversification.

He said Bangladesh's investment intention rate is very high but in some cases, implementation gets slowed down.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh is a peacebuilding nation.

Referring to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Momen said peace is imperative for development.

He said democracy, human rights and justice — are in the DNA of Bangladesh.

Momen recalled the sacrifices made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, noting that her sacrifices go far beyond other global leaders.

He said everyone will be affected if the democratic process, peace and stability are hampered. "We need to make peace and stability sustainable. You (media) have a role to play."

The foreign minister said the government is maintaining good relations with the neighbouring countries.

He also said the government remains prudent in taking foreign loans.

As far as countries are concerned, maximum loans came from Japan while major loans came from the ADB, IMF and World Bank, he added.

Bangladesh does not want to tilt towards any specific country but maintains a balanced relationship with all.

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the event. DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary Emrul Kayesh spoke at the event. Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present on the occasion.