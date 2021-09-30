USAID workshop to train reporters on fighting misinformation held

The United States Agency for International Development Agency (USAID) organised a workshop for the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Wednesday (29 September).

The main purpose of the workshop was to focus on developing constructive news reports and countering misinformation, said a press release issued by US Embassy, Dhaka.

Former Bangladesh Ambassador and Foreign Secretary Md Touhid Hossain, Roving Asia Editor at Global Investigative Journalism Network Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, and Aaron Sharockman; executive director of PolitiFact - a US-based media fact-checking organisation - were present at the event among others.

Each presenter at the workshop emphasised primarily on constructive reporting and the responsibility of media in fighting misinformation, particularly in the age of digital and social media.

Meanwhile, reporters addressed concerns, challenges, and possibilities for the Bangladesh media to play a larger role in assisting the readers to identify inaccurate or misleading news.